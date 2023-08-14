Assam: Rhino Poacher Shot Dead in Encounter With STF

The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam resorted to firing on Monday morning after one of the arrested rhino poachers tried to flee from their clutches while they were carrying out a raid at the India-Bhutan border in Chirang district to nab other accused involved in the poaching of rhinos. The rhino poacher identified as Nareswar Basumatary was killed in the firing.
Three rhino poachers, identified as Nareswar Basumatary, Biran Narzary and Bahadur Magar, were arrested during a joint operation by Chirang Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau on Saturday in the India-Bhutan border.
Following the arrest, they confessed of poaching two rhinos in Manas National Park, forest department sources informed.
Handmade gun, gunpowder, bullets and nails of rhino were seized from their possession.
After receiving information about the rhino poaching, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration) and STF chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta to take stock of safety of the rhinos and security measures in the district for Independence Day.
Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG and Head of STF arrived at Kajalgaon in Chirang on Sunday with the aim to take stock of security measures in Chirang and to prevent the killing of one-horned rhinos.
Today morning, the STF team took the three arrestees in the Indo-Bhutan border to nab other accused involved in the rhino poaching.
During the raid, one of the poachers attempted to flee from their clutches by attacking them during which they had to retaliate and opened fire at him.
Nareswar Basumatary succumbed to the bullet injuries while he was on his way to hospital, sources said.
In the attack by Nareswar, one police official sustained injuries.
However, so far, there is no confirmation from the police department about his death.
It has come to the fore that Nareswar was involved in the killing of at least 40 wildlife animals along with rhinos.
Meanwhile, Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh shared a photo of one-horned rhino on X (formerly known as Twitter) and captioned it, "Stay safe. @assampolice is with you."