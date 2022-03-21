Assam: Rhino Population Increases at Orang National Park

The rhino population at Orang National Park in Assam has been increased by 24 since 2018, this was confirmed by Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldoi wildlife division.

The DFO informed this after completion of the two-day rhino population census done in the park on Monday.

The DFO said, “I am very happy to inform that rhino population has increased considerably over the last few years. We have recorded a total of 125 numbers of rhinos.”

Baruah further stated that there has been an increase in rhino population by 24 in comparison to the last estimation done in 2018.

“Among the total rhinos in Orang national park include 43 male, 49 female and 23 calves while the sex of the remaining 10 has not been determined yet,” Baruah added.

The two-day census started on Sunday in the park and ended today.

In addition to forest staff, representatives from rhino conservation organizations like WWF and Aaranyak and faculty from Mangaldoi college took part in the estimation process.

It may be mentioned here that in the last census the Park recorded a total of 101 Rhinos.

During this period altogether nine Rhinos died due to natural factors but no Rhino was hunted by poachers.

