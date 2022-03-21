Nagaland: BJP Gets Its First Woman Rajya Sabha MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Phangnon Konyak filed her nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Nagaland, the elections of which will be held on March 31.

Konyak is the Mahila Morcha president of Nagaland BJP unit. It is pertinent to mention that Konyak has become the first woman MP and the first Rajya Sabha MP of BJP from Nagaland.

She filed her nomination earlier this morning in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

S Phangnon is also the president of Nagaland BJP’s woman wing.

The election for the lone Nagaland seat was to be held on March 31 but Konyak was elected unopposed to the seat.

Now, elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in two other Northeastern states: two seats in Assam and one each in Tripura are slated for March 31.

