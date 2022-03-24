Assam: Rhino Population Increases In Pobitora, Total 107

With the addition of five more one-horned rhinoceros, the total count of rhinos in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district now stood at 107.

"A total of 107 rhinoceros were counted, which is an increase of five rhinos over the last count of 102 conducted in 2018,” Jayshree Naiding, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Guwahati Wildlife Division said on Wednesday.

Out of the 107 rhinos, 30 are males, 50 females, and 27 calves.

"With a notified area of 38.81 sq km, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary harbors the highest density of rhino population. Since 2014, there is no instance of poaching at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary," Naiding said.

Further, the DFO of Guwahati Wildlife Division said that the entire wildlife sanctuary was divided into nine blocks for counting the rhinos, wherein 11 enumerators and nine observers from different organizations were deployed over two days and the assessment was carried out using the block count method.

Earlier, Assam's Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve has counted 125 rhinos in the recently concluded rhino census.

Also Read: Assam: Dead Man Served Notice By Cachar Foreigners' Tribunal