Assam: Dead Man Served Notice By Cachar Foreigners' Tribunal

A dead man was served a notice by a Foreigner’s Tribunal in the Cachar district of Assam. The notice asked the person to appear before it by March 30 for failing to produce valid documents corroborating his Indian citizenship.

The deceased individual in whose name the notice was served was a resident of Thaligram village in the Udharbond area. He had passed away in May 2016.

The notice alleged that he had entered the state without any valid documents between January 1, 1966 and March 23, 1973.

The notice stated that the man was not able to produce any valid documents before the police during inquiry and hence was suspected to be an illegal immigrant.

A case against Das was filed in 2015 but after his death in 2016, his family submitted the death certificate. A member of the same tribunal then closed the case in September that year.