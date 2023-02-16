Assam: Rhino Strays Out of Kaziranga, Attacks 4

As many as four people sustained injuries after a one-horned rhino, strayed out of the Eastern Range Gamiri under the Biswanath wildlife division, Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Thursday.

The incident was reported at Dipora Tinimukhi in Gohpur under Biswanath district.

Of the four injured people, one forest SRPF personnel (Gopaljaroni Anti Poaching Camp) also sustained injuries in the attack.

The injured persons have been identified as Rudrabahadur Dorji (Male- 62), Radhika Dorji (Female- 45), Jailash Sahani (Female-36) and forest personnel Ajijul Hoque (Male-24).

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Pranjal Gogoi, Forest Ranger, Gohpur said, “The rhino that strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park attacked four people including our forest personnel. Our forest officials resorted to blank fire in the air to scare away the wild animal.”

Meanwhile, all the injured persons were shifted to Biswanath civil hospital for initial treatment; however, later they were shifted to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital (LMCH) for better medication.

It is to be noted that earlier this month two forest officials sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a one-horned rhino in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident was reported from Mohima gaon.

Later, forest officials were called upon soon after and attempts were made to tame the animal.

However, during the ordeal, District Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Kumar Thakuria and another official were injured after being charged by the rhino.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a medical centre for medical attention.

Last year in December, a person was killed after a rhino attacked him at Kuruabahi in Bokakhat district of Assam.

Sources said that the victim was attacked by the rhino while he was working on his agricultural field.

In another incident in the same month, two persons have been critically injured in an apparent rhino attack at the Kaziranga National Park.

The rhino attacked the duo while they were indulged in repairing works of a damaged road of the national park.