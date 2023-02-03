Assam: Two Forest Officials Injured In Rhino Attack

Two forest officials sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a one-horned rhino in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday morning.

The incident was reported from Mohima gaon where the irate rhino had been wrecking havoc since today morning.

Forest officials were called upon soon after and attempts were made to tame the animal.

However, during the ordeal, District Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Kumar Thakuria and another official were injured after being charged by the rhino.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a medical centre for medical attention.

Last year in December, a person was killed after a rhino attacked him at Kuruabahi in Bokakhat district of Assam.

Sources said that the victim was attacked by the rhino while he was working on his agricultural field.

In another incident in the same month, two persons have been critically injured in an apparent rhino attack at the Kaziranga National Park.

The rhino attacked the duo while they were indulged in repairing works of a damaged road of the national park.