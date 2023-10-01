Assam: Rhino Succumbs to Injuries in Kaliabor

In an unfortunate incident, an injured one-horned rhino, who was spotted earlier in Kaliabor tea garden, succumbed to his injuries, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to sources, the carcass of the rhino was recovered on the premises of Kaliabor Manor Resort in Silghat.
It has come to the fore that around two months ago, the injured rhino wandered out of Kaziranga National Park and had been roaming and taking shelter near Silghat Tea Garden for several days.
It is alleged that the rhino did not receive any treatment for his injuries and today succumbed to injuries.
Earlier last month, a carcass of a female rhino was recovered inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon.
According to a preliminary investigation by the forest department, the rhino was suspected to have died due to drowning.