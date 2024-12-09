Assam: Rice Sack Falls onto Worker's Chest in Chhaygaon, Dies

A shocking incident has occurred at the Chhaygaon Industrial Development Center in Assam on Monday, where a worker mysteriously died at Brahmaputra Bio-Chem Pvt. Ltd.
The deceased, identified as Shafiqul Islam, was from the nearby village of Bihapara in Goroimari.
The tragic event unfolded while he was unloading sacks of rice from a truck. One of the heavy rice sacks fell onto his chest, causing severe injuries.
Instead of being rushed to the hospital immediately, he was reportedly left unattended at the company for a long time.
It was only after a significant delay that he was allegedly taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
This incident adds to the growing controversies surrounding Brahmaputra Bio-Chem Pvt. Ltd, with questions now raised about the company's safety measures and treatment of workers.