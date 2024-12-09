Assam: Rice Sack Falls onto Worker's Chest in Chhaygaon, Dies

A shocking incident has occurred at the Chhaygaon Industrial Development Center in Assam on Monday, where a worker mysteriously died at Brahmaputra Bio-Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Advertisment

The deceased, identified as Shafiqul Islam, was from the nearby village of Bihapara in Goroimari.

The tragic event unfolded while he was unloading sacks of rice from a truck. One of the heavy rice sacks fell onto his chest, causing severe injuries.

Instead of being rushed to the hospital immediately, he was reportedly left unattended at the company for a long time.

It was only after a significant delay that he was allegedly taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

This incident adds to the growing controversies surrounding Brahmaputra Bio-Chem Pvt. Ltd, with questions now raised about the company's safety measures and treatment of workers.