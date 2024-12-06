Guwahati: 11-Year-Old Domestic Help Rescued, Alleges Physical Abuse

In a sensational incident, a minor girl was rescued near the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati after she allegedly fled from a household on Friday, sources said.

As per sources, the girl, around 11 years old, was employed as a domestic help at a household in Guwahati. According to the minor girl, she fled from the household as she was reportedly subjected to physical abuse. The girl was a resident of Chhaygaon in Kamrup district of Assam.

Sources said that she sought refuge in front of the Janata Bhawan after enduring severe hardships at the residence of a prominent individual in the city. A vigilant woman noticed her plight and informed the officials of the child protection unit.

With the assistance of Dispur Police, the Child Protection Unit has taken custody of the girl. Further investigations into the allegations of abuse are underway.