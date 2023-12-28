Assam Rifles' Alleged Attack on Youths in Jagun Sparks Outrage

In a rather surprising incident, Assam Rifles personnel allegedly physically attacked four youths at Jagun in Assam’s Tinsukia district, reports said.
According to sources, the youths were attacked on suspicion of being linked to banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
The incident has been reported from the Faneng village of Jagun. Reportedly, four youths identified as Gokul Baruah, Niyon Gogoi, Ramen Gohain and Khalindra Baruah were physically attacked by the troops of the Assam Rifles while they were working.
Further allegations also claimed that the four youths were forcefully dragged to the nearby Faneng hill and tortured, sources said. Not only this, later the youths were allotted a cash amount of Rs 2000 for their treatment, reports added.
On the other hand, back in the village, chaotic scenes were witnessed as irate locals came out in large numbers and questioned the behaviour meted out by the security forces towards the youths.
Post this incident, security forces intensified their search operations against militants in the area.