2 Hardcore ULFA-I Militants Nabbed In Assam's Tinsukia

Two hardcore United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) militants were caught by security forces during a joint operation carried out by Assam Police and Assam Rifles in the Tinsukia district of Assam on Wednesday, police said.
The police reported that they have captured two militants, who go by the names of Bibek Asom and Mrigen Asom, from Faneng near the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Major Bibek Asom, alias Bastab Phukan had joined the proscribed militant organization in the year 2011. He was nabbed today from Upper Faneng in Lekhapani.
Security measures and patrols had increased in Tinsukia after a grenade explosion near an army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia on November 22.
The ULFA-I took credit for the explosion and two additional grenade blasts near security facilities in Sivasagar and Jorhat.
Previously, law enforcement detained an individual in relation to the Tinsukia explosion.