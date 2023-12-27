Tinsukia

2 Hardcore ULFA-I Militants Nabbed In Assam's Tinsukia

The ULFA-I took credit for the explosion and two additional grenade blasts near security facilities in Sivasagar and Jorhat.
2 Hardcore ULFA-I Militants Nabbed In Assam's Tinsukia
2 Hardcore ULFA-I Militants Nabbed In Assam's Tinsukia
Pratidin Time

Two hardcore United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) militants were caught by security forces during a joint operation carried out by Assam Police and Assam Rifles in the Tinsukia district of Assam on Wednesday, police said.

The police reported that they have captured two militants, who go by the names of Bibek Asom and Mrigen Asom, from Faneng near the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Major Bibek Asom, alias Bastab Phukan had joined the proscribed militant organization in the year 2011. He was nabbed today from Upper Faneng in Lekhapani.

Security measures and patrols had increased in Tinsukia after a grenade explosion near an army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia on November 22.

The ULFA-I took credit for the explosion and two additional grenade blasts near security facilities in Sivasagar and Jorhat.

Previously, law enforcement detained an individual in relation to the Tinsukia explosion.

2 Hardcore ULFA-I Militants Nabbed In Assam's Tinsukia
Pro-Talk ULFA Leader Credits Renowned Littérateur for Peace Treaty Progress
Assam
Tinsukia
ULFA

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
tinsukia>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/tinsukia/2-hardcore-ulfa-i-militants-nabbed-in-assams-tinsukia
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com