Assam Rifles Apprehend Two Suspected ULFA-I Linkmen From Nagaland

In a significant operation conducted by Assam Rifles troopers on Friday, two youths were apprehended in Nagaland under suspicion of being linkmen for the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
The apprehended youths, who are residents of Yenching Basti in Nagaland, have been taken into custody by the Charaideo Police for further investigation.
Authorities are actively probing the matter to ascertain the extent of their involvement with the militant group.
Further details awaited.
On July 23, the proscribed armed insurgent group ULFA-I publically threatened Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, demanding that he should either stop staging bogus encounters against locals or leave the state.
In a press statement, self-styled captain Rumel Axom (undersigned), ULFA-I (Media Department) said, “We have learned that Dibrugarh police nabbed a woman from Tinsukia's Laipuli along with Rs 3 lakh, suspecting her of extorting money in the name of ULFA-I. We want to make it clear that the woman has no ties to ULFA-I, so please stop harassing local residents in the name of ULFA-I.”
The outlawed faction also clarified that one Hem Chetia of Sivasagar who was arrested by police over alleged charges of extortion in Upper Assam also had no links with the outlawed faction.