ULFA-I Openly Threatens DGP, Asks Him To Stop Bogus Police Encounters or Leave Assam

The proscribed armed insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) publically threatened Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, demanding that he should either stop staging bogus encounters against locals or leave the state.
This comes hours after the troops of the Indian Army and Assam Police apprehended a woman in Dibrugarh for her alleged suspicious links with the outlawed faction.
In a press statement, self-styled captain Rumel Axom (undersigned), ULFA-I (Media Department) said, “We have learned that Dibrugarh police nabbed a woman from Tinsukia's Laipuli along with Rs 3 lakh on Sunday, suspecting her of extorting money in the name of ULFA-I. We want to make it clear that the woman has no ties to ULFA-I, so please stop harassing local residents in the name of ULFA-I.”
The outlawed faction also clarified that one Hem Chetia of Sivasagar who was recently arrested by police over alleged charges of extortion in Upper Assam also has no links with the outlawed faction.
“One Hem Chetia of Sivasagar’s Geleki locality was recently arrested by Moranhat police; however, he was shot in the leg by the police during an escape bid. The said person has no ties with ULFA-I as well. Although, there are chances that a vicious circle might have used him as a scapegoat, thus, Assam Police should stop showing heroism in the name of fake encounters; instead, they should rather target the corrupted people like ACS officials Biswajit Goswami, Mrinal Kanta Sarkar for looting public’s hard-earned money. Police must show their heroism with encounters upon the coal mafias, or people like Milan Buragohain, and Lachit Gogoi who are involved in running the Burmese supari (betel nuts) syndicate,” the press statement reads.
ULFA-I further alleged that last year in the month of April, the state police personnel allegedly killed one Suruj Gogoi of Sivasagar in a fake police encounter.