ULFA-I Openly Threatens DGP, Asks Him To Stop Bogus Police Encounters or Leave Assam

“One Hem Chetia of Sivasagar’s Geleki locality was recently arrested by Moranhat police; however, he was shot in the leg by the police during an escape bid. The said person has no ties with ULFA-I as well. Although, there are chances that a vicious circle might have used him as a scapegoat, thus, Assam Police should stop showing heroism in the name of fake encounters; instead, they should rather target the corrupted people like ACS officials Biswajit Goswami, Mrinal Kanta Sarkar for looting public’s hard-earned money. Police must show their heroism with encounters upon the coal mafias, or people like Milan Buragohain, and Lachit Gogoi who are involved in running the Burmese supari (betel nuts) syndicate,” the press statement reads.