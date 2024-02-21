Assam Rifles, Cachar Police Seize Rs 2 Cr Heroin Consignment, Manipur Man Held

In a huge success, Cachar Police in Assam seized a major heroin consignment worth over Rs 2 crores on Wednesday.
A joint operation led by Assam Rifles and Cachar Police in the district led to the seizure of 420.57 grams of heroin. As many as 19 soap boxes filled with the heroin were seized during the raid.
Officials estimated the seized heroin consignment to be worth approximately Rs 2 crores and 9 lakhs in the illicit markets.
Meanwhile, a Manipur resident was detained during the drug bust, officials informed, adding that he was identified as Haomin Thang Dongel.
Earlier in the day, the Border Security Force (BSF) carried out an operation along the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya during which a huge consignment of banned cough syrups and sugar was seized.
According to the information received, 200 bottles of Phensedyl and 6,800 kilograms of sugar was seized during the operation carried out in the East Jaitia Hills district of Meghalaya.