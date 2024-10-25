Assam Rifles Conducts Live Weapon Display During NCC Combined Annual Training Camp

As part of the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) organized by the 5th Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Assam Rifles held a weapon display and delivered a motivational lecture at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Biswanath Chariali, on October 24.
The event saw the participation of 352 individuals, including 335 NCC cadets and Assam Rifles personnel. The weapon display showcased the operational capabilities and modern weaponry used by Assam Rifles, providing cadets with valuable insights into the nation’s defense apparatus.
A motivational lecture was also delivered to inspire the cadets to pursue careers in the armed forces, emphasizing the importance of national security and service. The event was marked by enthusiastic participation, with the cadets gaining firsthand knowledge of military life, discipline, and leadership
This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to instill patriotism and leadership qualities among the youth, encouraging them to contribute to the nation's security and development.