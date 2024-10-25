Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police Seize 1,075 kg of Meth Ingredient in Major Drug Bust

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police intercepted an attempted cross-border drug trafficking operation, seizing a massive consignment of 1,075 kg (43 barrels) of caffeine anhydrous IP, a key component in methamphetamine production.
The operation, carried out on October 23, targeted the Zokhawthar area in Mizoram's Champhai District, based on credible intelligence indicating the illegal transport of these raw materials toward Myanmar.
According to reports, security forces apprehended two suspects, identified as Lallawmkima (34) and Haudeihkhuala (32), both residents of Zokhawthar. They were taken into custody, along with mobile phones used in the smuggling attempt. The seized substance and suspects were handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department for further investigation and legal action.
The release also highlighted that methamphetamine, commonly known as "Ice" or "Yaba," is a widely abused drug in the region. With the quantity of caffeine anhydrous recovered, authorities noted that over a thousand kilograms of methamphetamine tablets could have been produced, potentially causing a significant influx of illegal drugs within India.