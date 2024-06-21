Assam Rifles Hosts Yoga Event for 10th International Day of Yoga at Headquarters

The Assam Rifles celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga with a grand event at the Headquarters, Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor in Meghalaya on Friday.
"This celebration is part of a broader initiative by the Assam Rifles to integrate yoga into daily life, which commenced on June 1, 2024," an official release stated.
The campaign had taken place at a variety of places, including IGARs, Sector Headquarters, unit locations, schools, colleges, and community centres around the North East.
The Assam Rifles have also organised a number of shivirs and camps to promote yoga adoption in the region.
At an event in Unakoti, Tripura, the celebration of yoga was complemented by the rich heritage of the ancient rock carvings of Unakoti, highlighting the connection between cultural heritage and health, the release stated.
Furthermore, the Assam Rifles held mass yoga demonstrations throughout the Northeast, emphasising the value of physical fitness, mental health, and spiritual harmony. These activities are intended to promote overall well-being among the population, which aligns with the goals of the International Day of Yoga
"The 10th International Day of Yoga underscores the commitment of Assam Rifles to fostering a healthier, more harmonious society through the practice of yoga," the release added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the celebrations for the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday early hours.
Since 2015, the Prime Minister has presided over International Day of Yoga (IDY) ceremonies at a number of iconic locales, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.