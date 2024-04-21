Assam Rifles Jawan from Gohpur Shot Dead by Terrorists in Manipur

An Assam Rifles jawan from Gohpur was allegedly shot dead by terrorists in Manipur, reports said on Sunday.
The deceased jawan has been identified as Gopal Biswakarma (48), a jawan of 36 Assam Rifles deployed in Manipur's Sripur.
He was reportedly killed during a fierce gunbattle that erupted between the security forces and a terrorist group at Sripur in the wee hours today while he was on duty in Manipur's Sripur.
Gopal Biswakarma was a resident of Rajabari in Gohpur. He had joined the Assam Rifles in 2002. Reportedly, he left for Manipur from his home on April 16 after a 60-day long leave.
He is survived by his elderly mother, two daughters, wife and four elder brothers.
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended at Rajabari after the jawan's death was reported.