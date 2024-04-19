Lok Sabha Elections: Mizoram Army Jawan Dies During Poll Duty
Tragedy struck during election duties in Mizoram as a personnel of the Second Battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion stationed at Vangchhia for the poll duty, passed away while in his sleep.
The deceased personnel, identified as Lalrinpuia (28), was a resident of Kawlkulh village in Khawzawl District. He was deployed at Vangchhia Primary School for election duties. The heartbreaking incident came to light at 5 am today morning when fellow polling officials attempted to wake him, only to discover him lifeless in his bed.
The sudden loss of Lalrinpuia has reverberated through the election administration and the local community, leaving everyone in shock. Initial reports indicate there were no prior signs of any health issues or concerns about Lalrinpuia's well-being.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Lalrinpuia's untimely death has been launched.