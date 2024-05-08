Assam Rifles Nab 2 Naga Youths With Firearms In Charaideo

Two Naga youths were apprehended by the authorities in Assam's Charaideo district with firearms, the officials informed on Wednesday.
According to the initial reports in the case, the police found firearms as well as ammunition in possession of the duo from neighbouring state Nagaland which were immediately seized.
The individuals accused of smuggling the firearms were identified as Aching Konyak and Longjei Konyak, both residents of Nagaland.
The duo was apprehended during an operation carried out by the troopers of Assam Rifles near Charaideo's Sonari along the Assam-Nagaland state boundary.
The officials said that they found a 0.22 mm pistol in possession of the duo along with five rounds of live bullets. Apart from that, the security forces also seized two mobile phones from their possession.
The duo has been processed for further legal action and more details are awaited in connection with the matter.