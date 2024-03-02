ULFA-I Cadre Held With Firearm, Ammunition By Charaideo Police

A fierce United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre was captured in the Singphan region along the Assam-Nagaland border near Sonari on Saturday along with arms and ammunition.
The apprehended cadre of the ULFA-I, the Paresh Baruah-led faction yet to come to peace terms, was identified as Ajit Changmai alias Nitul Asom.
A large team of Charaideo Police had hatched a plot to nab the ULFA-I cadre after learning of his presence. During the operation that ultimately led to his apprehension, officials seized a firearm and ammunition from his possession.
The seizure included an MQ81 rifle, two magazines and 60 rounds of live bullets, the police said.
Meanwhile, officials suspect the presence of other ULFA-I cadres to disrupt peace with the Lok Sabha general elections in sight. According to intelligence inputs with the police, seven ULFA-I cadres are suspected to have entered Assam.