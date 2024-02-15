Assam Rifles Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 3 Cr From Silchar

Troopers of Assam Rifles recovered narcotics worth an estimated Rs 3 crores in the Cachar district of Assam on Wednesday, February 14, officials informed.
Through an official communique, the Assam Rifles relayed that a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Assam Police in Cachar based on credible information led to the seizure of the drugs.
According to the statement, the recovery was made from Ramnagar area of Silchar town which falls in Cachar on Wednesday. The seizure included a total of 20,000 Yaba tablets which was estimated to be worth around Rs 3 crores in the international illicit drug markets.
Meanwhile, the officials further informed that two drug peddlers were also apprehended by the troopers during the bust. The operation was in line with the Assam Rifles' war against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the statement mentioned.
The security forces are maintaining a strict vigil and has kept monitoring ongoing in the region. "Assam Rifles is maintaining strict vigilance and continously monitoring and undertaking operations to prevent smuggling of war like stores and narcotics substances," the release stated.
"Seized contents and arrested individual were handed over to Cachar police for further investigation & legal proceedings," it added.