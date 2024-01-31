Assam Rifles's Anti-Smuggling Ops Lead To Crores Worth Areca Nuts Seizure

In a massive bust, troopers of Assam Rifles carried out an operation in the neighbouring state Nagaland which resulted in the seizure of over Rs 14 cores worth of areca nuts being illegally smuggled.
As per initial reports, the Assam Rifles troopers intercepted several trucks and managed to seize 120 tonnes of areca nuts from them in Nagaland.
Officials estimated the entire seizure of areca nuts to be worth around Rs 14.32 crores. The trucks involved in the illegal smuggling operation were also seized, informed officials.
Meanwhile, the drivers of the trucks were apprehended and legal proceedings were initiated against them.
Elsewhere, in two concurrent operations carried out by Assam Rifles in Manipur, four trucks transporting areca nuts were intercepted, the officials further informed.
According to the officials, during the first operation as many as 240 sacks of areca nuts worth an estimated Rs 2.304 crores in the illicit markets was seized.
The drivers of both the trucks were apprehended and the trucks were seized, informed the officials.
In a further operation at Kangpat village of Manipur, Assam Rifles troopers intercepted two more trucks and seized areca nuts worth an estimated Rs 3.16 crores, the officials added.