Assam: Road Accident in Sonapur Leaves Man Critically Injured

In an incident, a serious road accident occurred in Assam’s Sonapur, resulting in severe injuries to a man on Friday night.
The accident took place on National Highway 37 when the injured individual identified as Raju Das was returning home from duty on his scooty.
According to eyewitnesses at the scene, an unidentified vehicle collided with the vehicle of Raju Das, leaving him seriously injured. Prompt action by local residents ensured that the injured man received immediate attention.
They swiftly arranged for an emergency 108 service ambulance, which transported Raju Das to the Sonapur district hospital.
However, due to the critical nature of his injuries, medical professionals at the district hospital referred him to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment.
The accident has served as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilance while traveling on the highway.