Assam

Assam: Road Accident in Sonapur Leaves Man Critically Injured

The accident transpired on National Highway 37 when the injured individual identified as Raju Das was commuting on his scooty while off-duty.
Assam: Road Accident in Sonapur Leaves Man Critically Injured
Assam: Road Accident in Sonapur Leaves Man Critically Injured
Pratidin Time

In an incident, a serious road accident occurred in Assam’s Sonapur, resulting in severe injuries to a man on Friday night.

The accident took place on National Highway 37 when the injured individual identified as Raju Das was returning home from duty on his scooty.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, an unidentified vehicle collided with the vehicle of Raju Das, leaving him seriously injured. Prompt action by local residents ensured that the injured man received immediate attention.

They swiftly arranged for an emergency 108 service ambulance, which transported Raju Das to the Sonapur district hospital.

However, due to the critical nature of his injuries, medical professionals at the district hospital referred him to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment.

The accident has served as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilance while traveling on the highway.

Assam: Road Accident in Sonapur Leaves Man Critically Injured
Assam: 18 Bol Bom Devotees Injured As Vehicle Meets With Accident In Nagaon
Assam police
Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-road-accident-in-sonapur-leaves-man-critically-injured
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com