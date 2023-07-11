Assam: Robber Caught By Mob While Trying To Escape After Snatching Money

A sensational incident of robbery took place in Assam’s Rangia on Tuesday.
According to sources, the robber identified as Manas Kalita snatched an amount of Rs 9,000 from a home guard jawan while he was filling money in the Cash Deposit Machine (CDM).
The home guard jawan has been identified as Sanwar Hussain.
The mob in the area chased and caught the robber as he was trying to escape the scene.
Earlier on June 29, the Guwahati Police apprehended three miscreants for attempting to rob an ATM kiosk in the city.
The arrested trio was identified as Ritesh Raj (26), Debanandan Kumar (26), and Pramud Singh (32).
According to the police, the trio was caught red-handed while attempting to rob an ATM in Guwahati’s Lokhra area.
The accused were attempting to pry open the upper hood of the ATM in a bid to steal cash from it. Their endeavors however failed as they were spotted by police and were subsequently taken into custody.