Assam: Robbers Steals Cash, Valuables in Kampur Town

In a shocking incident that occurred in Kampur town in Assam's Nagaon district, robbers broke into a house and robbed the victims of Rs 10 lakh in cash and gold jewelry.

According to sources, the robbery took place when no one was at home, and the robbers broke the window grill to gain entry into the house.

The incident came to light when the victims returned home and found their house ransacked. The police were immediately informed, and they rushed to the scene. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the robbers had stolen cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are gathering evidence to identify the culprits. They are also examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to track down the robbers.

The incident has left the residents of Kampur town in shock and fear. Many have expressed concerns about the rising crime rate in the area and have demanded that the police take immediate action to ensure the safety of the citizens.

In response to the incident, the police have assured the public that they are taking all necessary measures to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. They have also advised residents to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their homes and valuables.

The robbery in Kampur town has once again highlighted the need for increased security measures and a more robust law enforcement system to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The police have urged anyone with any information about the incident to come forward and assist them in their investigation.