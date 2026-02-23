Assam: Rs 1,800 Cr Road Network, 62 Bridges Approved; Centre Clears PSS Procurement

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced a major package of infrastructure and farm-sector support for Assam, approving 728 new roads worth over Rs 1,800 crore along with 62 bridges, in what he described as a joint push by the Centre and the state government to fast-track development.

The announcements were made during a public programme in the state, where Chouhan highlighted what he called strong coordination between the Government of India and the Assam government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

728 Roads, 62 Bridges Approved

At the heart of the package is the sanctioning of 728 roads across Assam at a cost exceeding Rs 1,800 crore. Alongside this, 62 bridges have also been cleared. The projects are expected to improve connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas, many of which continue to face transportation challenges, especially during the monsoon season.

The new roads and bridges are likely to ease travel for residents, strengthen links between villages and markets, and improve access to schools, hospitals and other essential services. Better connectivity is also expected to benefit small traders and local businesses by reducing travel time and transport costs.

Calling the development drive part of a larger national vision, Chouhan said that efforts are underway to build a “safe, developed and Aatmanirbhar Bharat” with Assam playing a key role in that journey.

Boost for Farmers Under Price Support Scheme

In a significant announcement for the farming community, the Union Minister confirmed that the Centre has approved the procurement of agricultural produce under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), following a request from the state government.

Under the scheme, the Centre steps in to procure crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) when market rates fall below the benchmark, protecting farmers from distress sales.

Chouhan also welcomed the Assam government’s decision to provide an additional Rs 500 per quintal over and above the MSP, describing it as a pro-farmer move that will directly strengthen rural incomes.

“The State Government had requested that the produce be procured by the Centre under PSS. This too has been approved,” he said, indicating that the Centre has responded positively to Assam’s request.

The move is expected to provide relief to farmers who often struggle with fluctuating market prices and limited bargaining power. With procurement assured, growers can sell their produce without fear of losses when prices dip. Apart from price support, Chouhan also announced additional funds for the purchase of power tillers in response to demands raised locally. The step is aimed at boosting farm mechanisation, especially for small and marginal farmers who rely heavily on manual labour.

Power tillers are widely used in Assam’s small landholdings and are considered suitable for the state’s terrain. With additional financial assistance, more farmers are expected to gain access to these machines, improving productivity and reducing labour costs.

The Union Minister said that strengthening agriculture remains a priority and that infrastructure and farmer welfare must go hand in hand to ensure balanced growth.

Chouhan credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for pursuing growth-focused policies and said the partnership between Dispur and New Delhi is translating into real projects on the ground.

According to him, the Centre, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking “all possible steps” for Assam’s progress and public welfare.

