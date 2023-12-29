Assam: Rs 8 Cr Worth Narcotics Seized In Karimganj, 2 Held

In a major anti-narcotics operation, illicit drugs worth around Rs 8 crores was seized and two people were detained in Assam's Karimganj, reports on Friday claimed.
Initial reports stated that over 10,000 Yaba tablets and 120 cartons of banned cough syrups were seized during the anti-narcotics raid conducted at Churaibari village in the Karimganj district of Assam which near the Tripura border.
Officials informed that as many as 10,200 Yaba tablets and 120 cartons containing 18,100 bottles of banned cough syrups was seized during the operation.
The market price of the seized Yaba tablets was estimated by officials to be around Rs 5 crores, while the seized cough syrup bottles was estimated to be worth another Rs 3 crores, bringing the total worth of the seizure to around Rs 8 crores.
Two people were also apprehended by the officials during the raid, officials said adding that they were identified as Sumit Das and Safiqul Islam.
The duo had plans to smuggle the contraband items to Tripura, but were stopped in their tracks due to the swift action of the police.
Further legal procedures have been initiated against the accused and more details are awaited.