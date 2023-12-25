Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 10 Cr Seized By Assam Police, BSF In Silchar

In a highly effective collaborative effort targeting drug traffickers in the state, Assam Police and the Border Security Force confiscated Yaba tablets valued at Rs 10 crore in the Chalchapra region of Silchar. The tablets were discovered in a vehicle, and law enforcement arrested five individuals.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to inform about the bust writing, "Acting on a tip-off, @cacharpolice along with @BSF_India conducted a search operation and seized a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State carrying YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore from the Chalchapra area of Silchar. Five persons have been apprehended in this regard. Further investigation is going on."
Yaba, known as crazy medicine in Thai, is a mixture of methamphetamine (a potent and habit-forming stimulant) and caffeine. This drug is manufactured in Southeast and East Asia.
Five individuals were apprehended at a scrap shop in the Meherpur Botertol area of the Cachar district, where they were found in possession of more than 300 grams of heroin, as reported by a senior police officer on Saturday.
The individuals who were taken into custody have been named as Amaj Hussain Barbhuyia (30), who is the owner of a scrap shop, his employee Mostak Ahmed (25), Rajan Ahmed (21) who is accused of drug delivery, Chumki Begum Mazumdar (over 18 years old), and another individual, Mokbul Alam Laskar (29).
Nine instances of soap holding 306.51 grams of heroin were found in the possession of the accused, as stated by Cachar district Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta.