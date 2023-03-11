Assam: RSS Leader Brutally Attacked in Chirang, Accused Flees

Situation turned violent at Basugaon in Assam’s Chirang district after an RSS worker was brutally attacked.

According to information, the RSS worker identified as Ajay Bajphor, was attacked by a man when he and a group of other youths went to collect their due money.

The victim has lodged an FIR at the Basugaon Police Station against the accused Ibrahim Ali.

Speaking on the incident, Ajay said, “We had gone to Ibrahim Ali’s home to collect money that he had to pay as dues of keeping a tractor in lease. Ali’s wife said that he was not present at home. During the conversation with Ali’s wife, the accused suddenly came from nowhere and started to attack us. He also demanded that he would not pay the money. I was brutally injured in my head during the scuffle.”

As per sources, accused Ali is currently on the run. Meanwhile, the police have lodged a search operation to nab the accused.

However, the police have arrested Ibrahim Ali’s father.