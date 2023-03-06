RSS' Women's Wing Rooting For "Sanskari Babies"

Samvardhinee Nyas, an allied wing of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti has started a campaign titled ‘Garbha Sanskar’ for pregnant women to teach babies culture and values in the womb, the national organizing secretary Madhuri Marathe said on Monday.

The Nyas is planning a programme along with gynecologists, ayurvedic doctors and yoga practitioners which will comprise chanting of the Gita, the Ramayana and yoga practice during pregnancy to “impart cultural values to babies in the womb.”

The programme will be starting from pregnancy to the birth of babies and until they attain the age of two years and will emphasize on chanting of Gita shlokas and chaupais of Ramayana, Marathe said, adding, “a baby in the womb can learn up to 500 words.”

Marathe said, “The aim and objective of this campaign is to develop a programme which ensures that the baby can learn sanskar (culture and values) in womb and the process continues till the baby gets two years old.”

It may be noted that Samvardhinee Nyas is a wing of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, the women’s arm of the RSS. It is planning to reach to at least 1,000 women under this campaign, according to Marathe.

A workshop was held on Sunday by the Nyas as a part of this campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which was attended by several gynaecologists, including from AIIMS Delhi.