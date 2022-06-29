Assam: Saibur Rahman Granted Bail in Village Headmen Appointment Scam

Former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saibur Rahman has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday on the village headmen (Gaonburha) appointment scam.

The hearing on the case took place on May 23 last and the court granted bail to Rahman today after the final hearing.

He was granted bail on all the cases.

Rahman was granted bail on November on the charges of acquiring disproportionate asset worth over Rs. 100 crore. He was arrested on August by CM Vigilance Cell.

Rahman was granted bail in the case as the CM Vigilance Cell failed to submit the chargesheet even after 90 days of time given by the court.

The CM Vigilance Cell was given 90 days time to submit the chargesheet.

SP of CM Vigilance Cell, Rosy Kalita, however, said that they are not late in submitting the chargesheet. The vigilance cell submitted the 92-pages chargesheet on Tuesday (November 23) which the court said that it was late as the 90 days period was completed on Monday itself.

According to Rosy Kalita, the 90 days time has not yet passed as Rahman was arrested on August 24.

The CM vigilance cell started a probe after receiving of a complaint alleging Saibur Rahman of having disproportionate assets by illegal and corrupt means earlier.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018.