Horrific Murder Done To Spread Terror: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that preliminary investigation has revealed the horrific murder of the tailor in Udaipur was done to spread terror and the two accused have international links.
The CM’s reaction comes after the incident sparked outrage in the state and throughout the country. CM Gehlot said a high-level meeting on the incident was held today and a case has been filed under stringent anti-terror law unlawful activities (prevention) act.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Rajasthan CM said, “...further investigation will be done by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in which Rajasthan ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) will fully cooperate. The police and administration should ensure law and order in the entire state and take strict action against those trying to create a nuisance.”
The Chief Minister also appealed for peace to be maintained with communal tensions flaring in Udaipur following the incident.
It may be noted that the killers, identified as Ghos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtar entered the shop of Kanhaiya Lal, the victim and attacked him with a sharp weapon. They beheaded him while recording the incident which they later released on social media, apparently gloating after the crime.
Since then, the two have been arrested by the police.
The victim had reportedly lodged complaints of death threats over a social media post that he made in support of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose comments on Prophet Muhammad had triggered protests in India and condemnation from Gulf countries.
The wife of the deceased said that he had been avoiding going to his shop after the threats. He had gone to the shop yesterday after a week and was killed, she added.
Meanwhile, the murder is being treated as a terror incident. Large gatherings have been restricted after Sec 144 was imposed in the entire state for a month. Internet services have also been suspended for 24 hours.
The Union ministry said that it has directed the national investigation agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the case.
Several top Muslim organizations and leaders have also condemned the incident with the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind calling it against Islam and the law of the land.