Horrific Murder Done To Spread Terror: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that preliminary investigation has revealed the horrific murder of the tailor in Udaipur was done to spread terror and the two accused have international links.

The CM’s reaction comes after the incident sparked outrage in the state and throughout the country. CM Gehlot said a high-level meeting on the incident was held today and a case has been filed under stringent anti-terror law unlawful activities (prevention) act.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Rajasthan CM said, “...further investigation will be done by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in which Rajasthan ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) will fully cooperate. The police and administration should ensure law and order in the entire state and take strict action against those trying to create a nuisance.”

The Chief Minister also appealed for peace to be maintained with communal tensions flaring in Udaipur following the incident.

It may be noted that the killers, identified as Ghos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtar entered the shop of Kanhaiya Lal, the victim and attacked him with a sharp weapon. They beheaded him while recording the incident which they later released on social media, apparently gloating after the crime.