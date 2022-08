In what comes as good news, the Gauhati High Court has announced a hike in the remuneration of home guards in Assam.

The salary of home guards has been increased to Rs 23,000 instead of Rs 9,000 which they earlier received.

This order has been issued by the Gauhati High Court under the directives of the Supreme Court of India.

The high court has given 30 days time to implement the order in the state.

The order has already been implemented in 23 states of the country.