Border Row: Assam-Mizoram Sign Joint Statement, Next Meet in October

Assam and Mizoram signed a joint statement at a meeting held in Aizawl on Tuesday in order to take forward the process of resolution of boundary disputes between the two states.

The following points were mutually agreed upon in the meeting:

1. Both the states reaffirm the Joint Statement of August 5, 2021 in letter and spirit.

2. Both the states agreed to promote and maintain peace and to prevent any untoward incident along the borders, the Deputy Commissioners of the bordering districts of both states shall meet at least once in two months.

3. Both the states agreed that economic activities including cultivation and farming which have been practiced by the people along the borders of the two states shall not be disturbed but allowed to continue regardless of the administrative control presently exercised by either state at such locations subject to Forest Regulations and after informing the Deputy Commissioners concerned.

4. Next meeting between the High Level delegations of the two states shall take place in Guwahati during October, 2022 where issues and claims will be deliberated in details.