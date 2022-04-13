Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Development Projects in Goalpara

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal assessed various developmental projects of the central government in Assam's Goalpara district on Wednesday.

During his visit, he inspected the Community Health Centre (CHC) and First Referral Units (FRU) hospital at Dudhnoi. The Union Minister also met students and teachers at Dudhnoi High School and attended a review meeting with the district officials at Goalpara.

Taking to twitter, Sonowal said, “Led by PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision, Aspirational Districts are bringing transformational changes in service delivery. Visited Goalpara in Assam and inspected the CHC & FRU Hospital at Dudhnoi. Glad to interact with health workers & staff who are doing a commendable job.”