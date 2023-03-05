Assam: Scam Alleged in Allotment of PMAY Funds in Mukalmua

In a shocking case of irregularities, a group of rural beneficiaries in Bhangamari Char village of Mukalmua in Barkhetri at Nalbari have been allegedly scammed by middlemen.

According to sources, the beneficiaries were entitled to the PMAY funds which were released by the State Government were withdrawn by the middlemen. Instead of giving it to the deserving beneficiaries, the accused kept the funds to themselves.

The incident took place 64th Bhangamari Gaon Panchayat of Barkhetri Development Zone.

The accused Fakar Ali collaborated with the middlemen for committing the scam.

In a contrast to the incident, an amount of Rs 1,30,000 were paid directly to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G). This was informed by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam Cabinet Minister for Panchayat and rural development.

He said, “We have provided Rs 1,30,000 directly to the beneficiaries under the scheme. Apart from that we have also provided Rs 21,000 under several other sections.”

Taking to Twitter, Ranjeet Kumar Dass wrote, “PMAY-G, an active initiation by #GOI under the vision of @narendramodi ji of "Housing for all by 2024.”

“I am honoured to inaugurate 'The Ceremony Of Funds Release' to 3.8L beneficiaries, on behalf of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa at International Hall of Srimanta Sankardev kalakhetra,Ghy,” he further wrote.