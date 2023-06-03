Two More RTI Activists Arrested in SCERT Scam, Number Rises to 11

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) on Saturday has arrested two more RTI activists in connection to the Rs 105 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam in Assam.
The arrested persons have been identified as RTI activists Benin Doley and Rajib Kakati.
During the investigation, it has come to light that Benin Doley had received Rs 5 lakh, while, Rajib Kakati had received Rs 7 lakh from SCERT account through RTGS.
So far, the CM’s SVC has picked up 21 people in connection to the case. Of which, 11 persons have already been forwarded to judicial custody by the court, while, ten others are still being interrogated by the CM’s SVC.
As per sources, all the ten suspected accused will be produced before the court today.
On the other hand, Dibakar Sonowal and one senior journalist with the surname Talukdar didn’t appear before the CM’s SVC despite the summon notices.