Assam: School Bus Attacked with Stones in Moirabari

A vehicle carrying primary school students on an educational excursion was allegedly attacked with stones in the Moirabari area of Morigaon district on Saturday evening.

The vehicle was transporting young students from a local primary school when the incident occurred near Patekibari, under the Moirabari police station limits. The area is historically significant, associated with the legacy of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva. According to preliminary reports, the attack took place as the students were returning from a visit to the local police station, which was part of their educational tour.

Unidentified miscreants reportedly hurled stones at the bus, creating panic among the children and the accompanying adults. While authorities have not confirmed any injuries, the incident left students visibly shaken and has sparked outrage among parents and the local community.

Police have taken note of the attack and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

