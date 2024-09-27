Assam: School Bus Carrying Around 50 Students Crashes Into Tree in Margherita

A school bus carrying students from St. Mary’s School met with a serious accident in Assam’s Margherita this morning, losing control and crashing into a roadside wall and trees.
The incident occurred near the India Club while the bus was en route to pickup students.
Fortunately, all 50 students aboard managed to escape without serious injuries. However, several students were injured and have since been referred to a local hospital for medical attention.
The ill-fated bus, bearing the number AS-23AC 7599, has been a cause for concern following the accident.
Meanwhile, a tragic road accident occurred on Thursday evening at the flyover in Ganeshguri, Guwahati, resulting in the death of a biker on the spot.
The incident happened when a speeding four-wheeler rammed into the motorcycle, dragging it for a considerable distance.
The motorcycle, registered as AS 01FF 6642, was severely damaged, and the driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision.
The accident caused significant traffic congestion along the RG Baruah road, affecting connectivity with GS Road at Ganeshguri roundabout.