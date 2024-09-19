Assam

Assam School Girls Abducted, Raped In Mizoram Hotel

Pratidin Bureau
Updated on

In a shocking incident, two school girls from Assam’s Cachar district were allegedly abducted and raped at a hotel in Mizoram.

Sources informed that the two girls were en route to their school in Lailapur area when they were forcibly taken by two individuals in a car.

The suspects, identified as Royel Jameen Lashkar and Azad Hussain, reportedly took them to a hotel in nearby Mizoram and raped them.

After the crime, the malefactors dropped the victims off at Channighat and fled the scene. The two girls later informed their families about the traumatic experience, leading to a formal police complaint.

An investigation has been launched into the case.

