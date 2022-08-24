Assam: School Headmaster Arrested On Bribery Charges

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Tuesday apprehended a headmaster of a school in Assam’s Morigaon district on bribery charges.

The arrestee has been identified as Didarul Islam, headmaster of Hatimoria MV School in Moirabari area of the district.

According to the agency, Islam had demanded a bribe from the complainant for updating service book and for issuing last pay certificate (LPC), after which the latter informed authorities.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by the team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and caught Islam red handed in the teacher’s common room of the school while accepting the demanded bribe.

Following the arrest, the tainted bribe money was seized from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

A case under relevant sections has also been registered against the headmaster.