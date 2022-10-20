Assam School Organises History Field Trip at Rangoli Aideo Maidam In Golaghat

History pervades public culture and everyday life: through family histories, political discourses, popular culture and media, classroom instruction, museum experiences, and commemorative events.
Historical sites such as memorials, maidams, museums, and heritage places can be interpretive sites to help students actively participate in public debates about the meaning of the past and how the past is represented.
Hence, in a bid to acquaint students with history and culture, a school in Assam’s Golaghat district organized a field observation for class XII students at the historical Rangoli Aideo Maidam.
The school in question is Furkating Senior Secondary School, located in Golaghat.
The students were then asked to prepare a report on their subject, Swadesh Adhyayan, after the completion of the trip. They were accompanied by two teachers.
Well-designed historical fieldwork offers students authentic learning experiences in historical investigation and gives them opportunities to more fully consider the “variety of voices in which the echo of the past is heard".