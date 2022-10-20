Assam School Organises History Field Trip at Rangoli Aideo Maidam In Golaghat

History pervades public culture and everyday life: through family histories, political discourses, popular culture and media, classroom instruction, museum experiences, and commemorative events.

Historical sites such as memorials, maidams, museums, and heritage places can be interpretive sites to help students actively participate in public debates about the meaning of the past and how the past is represented.

Hence, in a bid to acquaint students with history and culture, a school in Assam’s Golaghat district organized a field observation for class XII students at the historical Rangoli Aideo Maidam.