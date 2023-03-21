Assam: School Principal Absconding After Rape Attempt on Minor

In yet another heinous act, a principal of a school is currently absconding after he attempted to rape a minor girl in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali.

The accused has been identified as Nityananda Sharma, the principal of Sakomotha Tea Estate Model High School in Biswanath. The victim girl is a class 9 student of the same school.

According to the victim girl, the principal called her to the school on the pretext of showing her exam answer sheet.

Speaking on the incident, the victim girl said, “Sir called me to school when nobody was at home. I went with two of my friends. But sir returned me back and told me to come alone. Later, when I went to school alone, he tried to sexually abuse me. But I somehow managed to flee from the scene.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents have lodged an FIR at the Biswanath Chariali police station. They have alleged that the Gaon Burha and Panchayat President tried to downplay the entire incident.

The minor girl’s father demanded justice for his daughter and appealed the police to take all necessary action against the accused principal.

On the other hand, the police have begun a manhunt to nab accused Nityananda Sharma who is absconding at the moment.