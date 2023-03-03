Woman Chops Off Uncle-In-Law’s Genitals With Blade During Rape Attempt In Nagaon

Amid crackdown on child marriage in the state by the government, the crime against woman has been at its peak despite repeated attempts. The cases of sexual assault and molestation cases always been reported in high numbers.

In yet another heinous act, an uncle-in law (spouse’s uncle) allegedly made an attempt to rape his own niece-in law while his nephew was outside the state for some work.

The incident took place at Kadamani Pathar village under Batadrava police station in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

Interestingly, the woman didn’t wait for help and chopped off the genitals of her uncle in law with a sharp blade.

The notorious uncle-in law identified as Nur Hussain has sustain severe injuries on his private part and is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati.

The victim woman has lodged an FIR in connection to the case at Batadrava police station.

It is also learned that Nur Hussain is a member of Nagaon district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).