Assam: School Principal Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Six Minor Students

A principal of a private school in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting six of his minor students.

According to reports, the teachers, identified as Pradeep Sangma, is currently on the run.

He has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting six minor girls (all aged below 7 years) at the hostel premises within the school campus

Sangma is a resident of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district and had been teaching at the school for the last three years.

Meanwhile, Balisang police reached the school and initiated an investigation into the matter.