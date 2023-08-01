Assam: School Principal Awarded Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girls

The accused teacher, David Bright Basumatary, faced two special cases numbered 15/22 and 20/22 in connection with the rape of the five students.

In a Tweet Assam DGP GP Singh wrote, "Today special POCSO court Kokrajhar pronounced conviction for accused Sri. David Bright Basumatary Principal of Divine Merry English Medium School kokrajhar in two cases of POCSO Act of February 2022 and the accused has been awarded conviction for life and fine Rs. 20000/- Compliments to the IO SI Siba Prasad Kalita and PP Sri Manjit Ghosh for diligent investigation and prosecution. @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam"