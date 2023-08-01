Assam: School Principal Awarded Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girls

In a significant verdict, the Kokrajhar special court in Assam on Tuesday sentenced the principal of a private residential school to life imprisonment for the heinous crime of allegedly raping five teenage girls.
The court, presided over by J Koch and advocate Manjit Ghosh, delivered the verdict, bringing justice to the victims.
The accused teacher, David Bright Basumatary, faced two special cases numbered 15/22 and 20/22 in connection with the rape of the five students.
In a Tweet Assam DGP GP Singh wrote, "Today special POCSO court Kokrajhar pronounced conviction for accused Sri. David Bright Basumatary Principal of Divine Merry English Medium School kokrajhar in two cases of POCSO Act of February 2022 and the accused has been awarded conviction for life and fine Rs. 20000/- Compliments to the IO SI Siba Prasad Kalita and PP Sri Manjit Ghosh for diligent investigation and prosecution. @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam"
The severity of the crime and its impact on the lives of the victims led to the stern punishment of life imprisonment, ensuring that the school principal faces the consequences of his actions.
This judgment serves as a crucial step in upholding the rights and safety of students, and it sends a clear signal that such offenses will not be tolerated in educational institutions.