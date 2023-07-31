Assam: Court Awards Life Term to 2 For Raping Minor in Majuli

The Court of Special Judges in Assam’s Majuli awarded life imprisonment sentence to the two accused convicted of raping a minor girl. This was informed by Director General of Police GP Singh on Monday.
The two convicts have been identified as Ratul Bharali and Manash Bharali who will also have to pay a fine Rs. 20,000 each to the victim girl as a part of compensation.
Taking to Twitter, GP Singh informed, “In Garamur P.S. Case No. 02/2023, U/S.-6 of POCSO Act, 2012, & Spl. Case No. 47/2023 THE COURT OF SPECIAL JUDGE: MAJULI has awarded punishment to Sri Ratul Bharali (A-1) (A-1) and Sri Kon @ Manash Bharali (A-2) to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for life and shall pay a fine of Rs. 20,000/-(Rupees Twenty Thousand) each under section-6 of POCSO Act, 2012 i/d to suffer simple imprisonment for 2(Two) months in addition. The fine amount if realized, shall be paid to the victim girl as a part of compensation. This is for an aggravated sexual assault on a minor girl on 28.01.2023 at Jorbil gaon, Garmur, Majuli."
Notably, in January, a 13-year-old girl became the victim of the lust of two predators.
According to reports, the incident took place at Jorbeel in the Majuli district of Assam. The minor girl was found with several injuries on her body.
She was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for improved treatment. Meanwhile, police apprehended the two culprits based on the complaint filed by the family of the survivor.