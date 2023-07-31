Assam: Court Awards Life Term to 2 For Raping Minor in Majuli

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh informed, “In Garamur P.S. Case No. 02/2023, U/S.-6 of POCSO Act, 2012, & Spl. Case No. 47/2023 THE COURT OF SPECIAL JUDGE: MAJULI has awarded punishment to Sri Ratul Bharali (A-1) (A-1) and Sri Kon @ Manash Bharali (A-2) to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for life and shall pay a fine of Rs. 20,000/-(Rupees Twenty Thousand) each under section-6 of POCSO Act, 2012 i/d to suffer simple imprisonment for 2(Two) months in addition. The fine amount if realized, shall be paid to the victim girl as a part of compensation. This is for an aggravated sexual assault on a minor girl on 28.01.2023 at Jorbil gaon, Garmur, Majuli."