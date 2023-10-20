Assam: School Students Fall Sick After Consuming Iron Tablets, Hospitalized

In a sensational incident, several students of a school in Assam’s Lakhimpur district fell ill after consuming iron tablets on Friday.
The incident occurred at the Dakhin Ghilamara High School in Lakhimpur. According to reports, iron tablets were distributed among students of the school after the mid-day meals. However, after consuming the tablets, at least 10 students fell sick.
Reportedly, the students showed symptoms of stomach ache, vomiting and weakness. They were then rushed to the Ghilamora Hospital for medical attention.
Till the filing of this report, the students were undergoing treatment at the hospital. Their condition was said to be stable, sources said.